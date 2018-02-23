A worker runs the steel production system at NS BlueScope Co. Ltd in Phu My Industrial Park, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

– The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau presented investment licenses to eight projects worth over 8.3 trillion VND (366 million USD) at a meeting with businesses on February 23.They comprise two solar power factories, two housing projects, one hospital project, one ceramic factory, one tourism project, and one steel project.At the meeting, the provincial People’s Committee also signed a memorandum of understanding with the EVN Power Generation Corporation 3, the investor of the Long Son electricity centre in Long Son commune of Vung Tau city. With registered capital of 4.4 billion USD, the project will be powered by liquefied natural gas and have total capacity of 3,600 MW.Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh affirmed that Ba Ria-Vung Tau always treasures the investments that investors pour into the province and considers these as a meter of their trust in the province’s investment attraction efforts. However, the province will also determinedly revoke sluggish projects so as to make room for new investments.He asked businesses to ensure social responsibility, protect the environment, and care for employees, which is important to their sustainable development.Ba Ria-Vung Tau is focusing its investment attraction efforts on the five sectors that it has potential, namely industry, sea ports, port logistics services, tourism, and hi-tech agriculture, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Trinh.In 2017, the province granted investment certificates to 69 projects, including 29 foreign invested projects worth 1.5 billion USD and 40 domestic projects worth over 29 trillion VND (1.28 billion USD).-VNA