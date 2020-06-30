Electric wire, cable export surges 33.7 percent in five months
Vietnam raked in over 903.8 million USD from exporting electric wires and cables in the first five months of 2020, up 33.7 percent year-on-year, according to statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
China led more than 20 importers, spending nearly 261 million USD importing Vietnamese electric wires and cables, 55.7 percent higher than that of the same period last year and accounting for 28.9 percent of Vietnam’s total export turnover. It was followed by the US and Japan.
Notably, high growth was seen in the export of the products to Hong Kong (China), Laos, and the UK with 78.9 percent, 72.1 percent and 61.5 percent, respectively./.