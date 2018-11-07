The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) generated a total 182.6 billion kWh of electricity during the January-October.(Photo: VNA)

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has announced that it generated a total 182.6 billion kWh of electricity during the January-October period, a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent.Commercial power production in the period rose 9.78 percent to 159.3 billion kWh, of which domestic power supply increased 9.87 percent.In October, power transmission on the north-central and central-south lines were reckoned at 15.7 billion kWh, bringing 68.1 million kWh per day to the southern localities, or 25.4 percent of the region’s demand.Trust indexes for the electricity supply over the first 10 months continued to improve, with the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) recording 646.76 minutes, down 24.32 percent compared to the same period in 2017. Meanwhile, the momentary average interruption frequency index (MAIDI) was 1.3 times per client and the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), 5.33 times.The group’s power loss rate was estimated at 6.95 percent, 0.25 percent lower than the set plan.In particular, Vietnam’s Getting Electricity indicator was ranked 27th among the 190 countries and economies in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report issued at the end of October, up 37 places from last year. The indicator was assessed based on the procedures, time, and cost to connect to the national grid; reliability in electricity provision; and transparency of electrical costs.This has been the fifth consecutive year that Vietnam’s Getting Electricity index has improved. With 87.94 points, its highest level so far, Vietnam recorded the greatest indicator improvement in Southeast Asia.Vietnam is also among the top four countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in terms of best electricity access.The EVN noted that it has implemented various measures to improve customer services recently, including the launch of an online portal and a 24/7 hotline. This year, the electricity sector has worked with authorities nationwide to offer more services to businesses and people, as well as enhance transparency.The EVN forecast an average power consumption for November at 611 million kWh a day, with the maximum load capacity close to 32,840 MW. The group will run hydropower and thermal power plants to their full capacity at the same time to reserve sufficient water for power generation during the dry season in 2019. In addition, it will work to ensure safe operation for transmission, especially the North-South 500 kV transmission line.Furthermore, the group asked its members to strictly follow Direction No.1905/CT-EVN dated April 18, 2018 on natural disaster prevention and search and rescue, standing ready to guarantee safety for reservoirs and hydropower plants in case of floods and storms. –VNA