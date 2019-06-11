At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education launched its electronic information and education system VCNET at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 11.The system is a joint project between the commission and the Military Industry Telecoms Group Viettel.All citizens can join the network by logging via the website http://vcnet.vn or the system’s app for smartphones.VCNET is estimated to save at least 50 percent of the agency’s working time and cut about 90 percent of its time used for document circulation.Nguyen Thanh Long, deputy head of the commission, said the system will help manage activities of the information and education sector nationwide by digitising most of its paperwork. It also serves as a social network to share official information about policies of the Party and State, he added.Acting Chairman and General Director of Viettel Major General Le Dang Dung said the group is committed to working with the commission in improving the system toward efficiency.-VNA