Business Viettel named most influential company in Asia Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel has been the only company in Vietnam to be recognised as Asia's 'Most Influential Company' at Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES).

Business Vietnamese shrimp sells like hot cakes in US in H1 Vietnam exported 323.3 million USD worth of shrimp to the US in the first half of this year, up 29 percent year-on-year, statistics show.

Business Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Business Dong Nai working to develop rooftop solar power More than 2,500 customers of the Dong Nai Power Company in southern Dong Nai province had installed rooftop solar panels with total capacity of nearly 50.9 million kWp as of the end of July.