Society Radio programme of Nhan dan newspaper debuts The Nhan dan (People) newspaper on September 1 launched a radio programme to serve the audience as social distancing measures are in place in many localities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Da Nang supports foreigners facing difficulties due to COVID-19 Many foreigners in Da Nang who have met difficulties in buying food and necessities as well as getting medical examination and treatment have been promptly supported via the central city's hotline.

Society PM welcomes youth union’s “one million welfare bags” programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s organisation of a programme to present one million welfare bags to localities currently under social distancing to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Amnesty –special humanitarian decision of significant meaning Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, manifesting the fine tradition of the nation in strictly handling of those who violate the law while giving clemency and humanitarian treatment to prisoners who really rehabilitate themselves and wish to return to society as an useful citizen, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, head of the Advisory Council on Amnesty 2021 wrote in his recent article on the occasion of the President signing a decision to grant amnesty to 3,035 prisoners.