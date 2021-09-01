Elementary students in Truong Sa district begin new school year
Students of Song Tu Tay and Sinh Ton elementary schools and another in Truong Sa township in Khanh Hoa province’s Truong Sa island district attended opening ceremonies for the 2021-22 academic year on September 1.
At Song Tu Tay Elementary School, teachers together with forces working on the island of the same name had repaired downgrading infrastructure in preparation for the new school year.
Local authorities and forces stationed in the island district presented gifts to the students during the ceremonies.
Classes will officially start on September 5.
Opening ceremonies of schools in other localities in Khanh Hoa are scheduled for September 13.
In accordance with plans of the provincial Department of Education and Training, kindergartens and elementary schools in areas put under strict social distancing measures remain closed while secondary and high school students attend class online.
Schools in other localities may open but preventive measures must be in place./.