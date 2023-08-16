Politics Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is also head of the Israel subcommittee of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee, in Hanoi on August 16.

Politics Corruption fight must not be affected by outside pressure: Party leader The Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control held the 24th session under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on August 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.