Embassy celebrates 76th Indian Independence Day in Hanoi
The Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Indian Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2023) in Hanoi on August 16.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son addresses the ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Indian Independence Day in Hanoi on August 16. (Photo: VNA)
Offering congratulations to the Indian Government and people on the anniversary, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said India has made miraculous development strides to become the world's fifth largest economy and one of the powerful countries in terms of military, science - technique, information technology, biology, and medicine. It is also increasingly affirming its major role in the international arena.
He also congratulated India on its achievements in internal and external relations, including its successful presidency of G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2023.
The minister stressed that boasting a long-standing friendship, Vietnam and India have assisted each other during trying times in history.
In recent years, their comprehensive strategic partnership has been growing unceasingly in all aspects. Particularly, during the phone talks on April 15, 2022, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on many major orientations for the countries’ relations.
Son said he believes Vietnam and India, which share many viewpoints and strategic interests, will further develop their comprehensive strategic partnership so as to bring about practical benefits to the two countries' people while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Asia-Pacific and the world at large.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya delivers a speech at the event. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya noted the year 2023 is an important milestone on his country’s path of growth, development and progress as well as in its global contributions, especially its role as the G20 President.
The Indian Government and people have been exerting efforts to help with peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, preside over the SCO, and implement the recently upgraded India - ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, he went on.
He affirmed that Vietnam is a special partner of India, and the solidarity, mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries are always solid and reinforced.
The diplomat voiced his belief that with the two countries’ similar approaches to international relations and their people's profound sentiment, the bilateral friendship will develop even more strongly and remain a pillar of support for each other./.