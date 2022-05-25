Culture - Sports ASEAN film week to open on May 27 An ASEAN film week will be held from May 27 to June 1 in Hanoi and from May 28 to June 2 in Ho Chi Minh city to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Culture - Sports Preserving unique costume of Dao quan chet group Clothes of the Dao groups are decorated with unique patterns on the background of indigo colour, with a harmonious combination of accessories like scarves and jewellery. Dao quan chet women boast a special dressing style as their trousers are tightened to their legs.

Culture - Sports New records, outstanding athletes of SEA Games 31 A total of 22 new records were set at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which concluded with a colourful ceremony in Hanoi on May 23 night.

Videos SEA Games 31 - Vietnam leaves unforgettable impression At its second hosting of Southeast Asia’s largest sporting event, Vietnam again left an unforgettable impression in the hearts of foreign athletes, coaches, and media in its preparation and the enthusiasm of its fans.