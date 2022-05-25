Embassy holds Vietnam-Romania friendship concert in Bucharest
The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania and the National University of Music Bucharest hosted a concert highlighting the Vietnam-Romania friendship and attracting more than 150 guests, including 30 foreign diplomats.
At the concert (Photo: VNA)Bucharest (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania and the National University of Music Bucharest hosted a concert highlighting the Vietnam-Romania friendship and attracting more than 150 guests, including 30 foreign diplomats.
The 60-minute show was staged by Vietnamese students and postgraduates who are studying music in Romania. It treated the audience to unique folk melodies of both nations as well as performances with international features.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Dang Tran Phong highlighted the two countries’ sound traditional cooperation, particularly in culture and education.
He took the occasion to thank the Romanian Government for its assistance in training Vietnamese students and postgraduates over the years.
In a letter to the embassy after attending the concert, Constantin Neacsu, a Romanian doctor of law, wrote the event was an excellent idea, bringing about many emotions to the audience. He said that although he had heard a lot about Vietnam, the concert really helped him realise why the nation is so special./.