The targets have been set in the freshly approved National Energy Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

The overall goal of the plan is to firmly ensure national energy security and defence-security; meet the requirements of socio-economic development, industrialisation, and modernisation of the country; improve people's lives; and protect the ecological environment. It also aims to successfully implement energy transition, thus meeting the net-zero gas emission target by 2050.

The scheme also sets goals for energy savings of about 8-10% by 2030 and approximately 15-20% by 2050 compared to the normal development scenario./.

VNA