Enhancing anti-corruption law enforcement in non-state sector
The enforcement of the anti-corruption law in enterprises and organisations in the non-state sector was the focus of a forum held in Hanoi on December 12 by the Government Inspectorate in coordination with UNDP and the British Embassy in Vietnam.
Deputy Inspector General Tran Ngoc Liem speaks at the forum (Source: baomoi.com)
In opening the forum, Deputy Inspector General Tran Ngoc Liem emphasized that the Party and State have attached importance to the fight against corruption, with the issuance of Party Central Committee’s resolutions, a law and a national strategy on corruption prevention and combat.
He noted that many complicated corruption cases of great public concern have been investigated and handled in a strict manner, winning the public’s approval and demonstrating the political resolve of the Party and State.
According to Liem, corruption is also growing in the non-state sector, posing a threat to socio-economic stability and development. Therefore, the private sector also faces an inevitable requirement of fighting corruption.
Assistant Resident Representative at UNDP Vietnam Catherine Phuong underlined that law enforcement requires efforts of not only the Government but also the businesses. She said businesses should play a proactive and active role in implementing laws and regulations, while ensuring equality, inclusion, integrity, transparency and accountability in their own business activities.
Discussions at the forum centred on the implementation of regulations on corruption prevention and control in non-state enterprises and organisations as stipulated in the 2018 anti-corruption law and Decree 59/2019/ND-CP dated July 1, 2019.
Opinions at the forum mentioned the need to expand the coverage scope of the anti-corruption law regarding the non-state sector.
Participants shared experiences in promoting business integrity in non-state enterprises and organisations in both domestic and international markets through internal regulations. They also talked how to build a healthy business culture free from corruption.
The forum was a key activity of the UNDP’s project on “Promoting a Fair Business Environment in ASEAN” funded by the UK Government. The project aims to promote business integrity and encourage responsible business practices by engaging directly with the private sector and facilitate dialogues between the various stakeholders, including with governments and civil society./.