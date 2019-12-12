Society Medicinal plants help ethnic minority people escape from poverty Growing medicinal plants has helped tackle hunger and poverty for ethnic minority people in the central province of Quang Nam’s Tay Giang district, according to Nong Thon Ngay Nay (Countryside Today) newspaper.

Society Prime Minister emphasises youths’ role in national development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has emphasised the important role of the youth in national construction, development and defence, saying they represent the aspirations and ambitions of Vietnamese people.

Society Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.