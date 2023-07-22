Hotline: (024) 39411349
Enjoy horseback riding in Hanoi

Horseback riding has become an increasingly popular activity among Vietnamese people. More equestrian clubs and schools have opened recently, to cater to demand for experiencing the aristocratic sport loved by both young people and foreigners.
  • The Hanoi Horse Riding Club, in the outlying district of Hoai Duc in Hanoi, is a popular destination for youngsters on weekends. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The club offers two types of services: horse rentals for riding and a meeting place for members with their own horses. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The club has 30 horses of different breeds, most of which are imported from Europe. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • After taking a course, many club members then buy a horse. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • One of the principles in horseback riding is to walk the horse before riding, to understand its “temperament”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • At first, members become acquainted with Kabadin horses, as they have solid bodies and are easy to balance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Contrary to the thinking of many, horseback riding requires that the rider know how to control the horse to move with precision in flexible movements. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

