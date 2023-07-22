Enjoy horseback riding in Hanoi
The Hanoi Horse Riding Club, in the outlying district of Hoai Duc in Hanoi, is a popular destination for youngsters on weekends. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The club offers two types of services: horse rentals for riding and a meeting place for members with their own horses. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The club has 30 horses of different breeds, most of which are imported from Europe. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
After taking a course, many club members then buy a horse. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
One of the principles in horseback riding is to walk the horse before riding, to understand its “temperament”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
At first, members become acquainted with Kabadin horses, as they have solid bodies and are easy to balance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Contrary to the thinking of many, horseback riding requires that the rider know how to control the horse to move with precision in flexible movements. (Photo: VNP/VNA)