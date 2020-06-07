Business Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at 151 trillion VND (6.49 billion USD) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business HCM City to organise fair to stimulate consumer demand Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade will for the first time in several years allow businesses to offer promotions of up to 100 percent in June and July to boost demand that has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.