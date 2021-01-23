Ensuring information security for cloud computing a key national goal
The Ministry of Information and Communications has determined that the cloud computing platform is a key part of telecommunications infrastructure to focus on in the coming years.
The ministry has also defined cloud computing as the digital infrastructure for the development of a digital government, digital economy and digital society.
"This is one of the main orientations of the country to focus on in the coming time," said Nguyen Khac Lich, Deputy Director of the Authority of Information Security, Ministry of Information and Communications, to local technology website ictnews.vn.
It is forecast that the cloud computing market in Vietnam will reach 500 million USD by 2025 with a growth rate of about 30-40 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a "push" to promote the development of the cloud computing market and the growth rate of the market hit 40 percent last year.
Cloud computing is a relatively large "pie" for businesses to compete for and as for the nation, with the importance of new generation telecommunications infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and the 'Make-in-Vietnam' policy, domestic businesses must master this infrastructure.
Lich said that to develop Vietnamese cloud computing platforms in the right direction, Vietnam was one of the few countries that have issued a set of technical criteria to evaluate and choose a cloud computing solution for e-government.
The set of technical criteria consists of 153 standards, including 84 technical criteria and 69 information security criteria.
“A cloud computing platform that meets these benchmarks is considered to be a modern and secure platform,” said Lich.
Le Hoai Nam, Deputy Director of Viettel IDC, said with cloud computing services, the market has grown quite rapidly in recent years.
As for Viettel, the growth rate was twice compared to normal from 60 to 80 percent.
However, Nam said that the story of information security for cloud computing was not only important for Vietnam but also the world.
This field in Vietnam was still new, so people were still worried.
However, in addition to financial investment, there was a need for a system of technical staff because the technology was changing and all certificates required by customers are constantly updated. With large service providers such as VNPT and Viettel, the sustainability of service delivery infrastructure will be ensured, he added.
Tong Manh Cuong, product manager of VNPT IT, said there were two issues, which were whether users paid to use safe services or not and the trust factor.
Enterprises believe that to stimulate demand for cloud computing services, the Government should have activities to promote digital transformation.
The Government, ministries and agencies besides enterprises, should boost non-business public units like the departments of information and communications to deploy public cloud technology./.