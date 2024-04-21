The "Central Heritage Connection" service train creats favourable conditions for domestic and international tourists to come to Hue via different means of transportation. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Since the beginning of 2024, the central province of Thua Thien- Hue has welcomed more than 891,000 visitors, an increase of 40% year on year, of which, international arrivals are estimated at 447,000, a surge of 74% compared to the same period last year.

The province's total tourism revenue is expected to reach 1.7 trillion VND (68 million USD), up 20%.

The figures have showed the province’s efforts in perfecting technical infrastructure system, building new tourism products, and boost promotional programmes to attract tourists.

Recently, the province and its neighbour Da Nang in collaboration with the Vietnam Railway Cooperation have put into operation the "Central Heritage Connection" service train, creating favourable conditions for domestic and international tourists to come to Hue via different means of transportation.

The route is part of the efforts by Thua Thien - Hue and Da Nang to enhance their connectivity and promote tourism. It is a new product that combines transportation and tourism services, promising new and interesting experiences of history, culture, and heritage for passengers.

Built in 1906, the Hue Railway Station is one of the railway stations with French architecture that still retains its classic beauty, and begins to be "awakened" to become a new attractive tourist destination.

During the three-hour train journey, tourists can admire the magnificent natural beauty along Hai Van Pass, dubbed “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most marvelous wonder) and also among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world as selected by renowned US magazine Travel Leisure, with one side being Truong Son Mountain Range and the other the sea before reaching Da Nang, which boasts one of the six most beautiful beaches on the planet.

On the way back, from Da Nang to Hue, they can set foot in the former capital of Hue, home to various heritage sites. In particular, riding the trip departing Hue for Da Nang and vice versa in the morning or the afternoon, tourists can enjoy the splendid sunrise or sunset on Lang Co, one of the most beautiful bays in the world, and taste typical local delicacies.

The train used for this route consists of five modern seating carriages and another for community activities. It is expected to become an impressive “mobile” check-in place for travellers. VIP waiting rooms are also arranged at the Da Nang and Hue stations to serve passengers.

As the peak summer holiday is approaching, Thua Thien-Hue will organise several cultural, sports and festive activities under the umbrella of the Hue Festival 2024 such as the Hue Nam Palace Festival, the International Dance Festival, a sea festival, and a marathon tournament, among others.

Besides, the locality will also celebrate the 15th anniversary of Lang Co Bay being recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful bays and Hai Van Quan relic site is expected to officially open to welcome visitors on the occasion of April 30 and May 1 holidays.



According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, the Hue Citadel area and relic sites of the Complex of Hue Monuments welcomes nearly 10,000 international and domestic visitors. Results of restoration of palaces in the Forbidden City of Hue over the years, especially when Kien Trung Palace was opened to the public from the Lunar New Year 2024./.

VNA