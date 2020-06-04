At the event (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.



Speaking at the ceremony, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung lauded the ministry for being one of the leading three ministries in using information technology in management, and the first one to follow the Prime Minister’s Decision No.293 on submitting reports using the Government’s reporting system.



Minister Ha said the environment ministry has focused on e-government building and digital transformation since 2016, with the support of the Government Office, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Government Information Security Committee and telecom and IT providers.



It has performed five key tasks, including creating a legal framework for the operation of e-government, including completing legal documents on the use and management of natural resource data, providing online public services and issuing regulations on the standards of data on land, surveying and mapping.



The ministry also built synchronous technical infrastructure and put into use the network of global satellite navigation systems VNGEONET to improve the quality of mapping and land measurement, contributing to developing smart transportation and urban areas.



Since 2017, the ministry has set up a management connectivity system with its departments, and held paperless meetings. It also completed the building of an early reporting system that connects with the national reporting system as well as put into use an online system for controlling sources of waste discharges and providing air quality information for the public./.