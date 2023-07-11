Business Changes to special consumption tax must be studied carefully The impacts of the imposition or increases of special consumption tax on several products must be studied carefully to ensure State budget revenue and the development of production and business, experts said.

Business Vietnam’s economic moment has arrived: Financial Times The UK-based Financial Times has posted an article in which it assessed that after decades of showing promise, Vietnam’s economic moment may have finally arrived, and the country must capitalise on the manufacturing boom for its long-term development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 23 VND on July 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,787 VND/USD on July 11, down 23 VND from the last previous day.

Business Ministry reduces import taxes on gasoline and oil The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has just announced the reduction of the gasoline import tax to 5.62% while increasing the standard cost of the gasoline base price by 30 VND per litre.