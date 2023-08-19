Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Various activities will be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism next month in celebration of the upcoming National Independence Day, according to organisers.

Visitors to the village in Hanoi’s suburbs will have an opportunity to immerse in the rich culture of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups through a programme themed Vui Tet Doc Lap (Happy Independence Day) to take place from September 1 to 4 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

The event promises a dazzling showcase of the rich traditional cultures through highland market space, enchanting folk dances, regional cuisines and other festive performances. All activities are aimed at fostering the enrichment of ethnic minorities’ culture and the promotion of local tourism.

More than 200 artisans, compatriots, and artists are set to participate in the festivities. This impressive line-up includes more than 100 compatriots representing 15 distinct ethnic groups, with participants ranging from village elders and chiefs to skilled artisans.

Among the participating ethnic communities are the Nung and Tay from the northern province of Thai Nguyen, Dao from Hanoi, Mong and Muong from the northern mountain provinces of Ha Giang and Hoa Binh respectively, and many others from diverse regions across the country.

The centrepiece of the event is the Cho vung cao Vui Tet doc lap (Highland Market to Celebrate Independence Day), a reimagined marketplace reflecting the colourful tapestry of northwest and northeast ethnic groups.

The market is set to offer a unique experience where visitors can immerse themselves in the cultures of the ethnic communities through various booths of different ethnic groups.

These booths will showcase local ethnic products, ranging from bamboo shoots, star anise, and cardamom to regional dishes like thang co, corn wine or roasted suckling pig with honey. Additionally, a wide array of traditional clothing, accessories, and souvenirs from different ethnic groups will also be available for purchase.

The market space seamlessly integrates festival and entertainment areas, accompanied by folk song and dance performances, traditional games, and diverse cuisines of various ethnicities.

Visitors will have a chance to participate in traditional activities such as trading, traditional dish preparation or corn wine tasting while listening to the histories shared by people of ethnic minorities.



The celebration will also shine a spotlight on traditional art forms, including the lion dance of the Nung ethnic group, designated as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. A dynamic and rhythmic performance, the lion dance embodies the martial spirit and cultural significance.

Additionally, during this time, several traditional festivals will also be recreated there./.