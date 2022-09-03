Society Engineering Unit Rotation 1 in Abyei celebrates National Day Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) celebrated 77th National Day (September 2) with a get-together.

Society Vietnamese in Thailand offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen and the Vietnamese Association of Udon Thani province of Thailand on September 2 offered incense in memory of late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial site named after him in Udon Thani.

Society More activities held abroad to celebrate National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba held a ceremony to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 77th National Day and his 53rd death anniversary.

Society NA Chairman: ensuring equal education access for all The Party and the State always pay special attention to education and training, ensuring the equal access to education for all, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed while attending the inaugural ceremony of a high school in a mountainous district of Nghe An province on September 3.