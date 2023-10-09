Business Credit growth expected to improve in remaining months: Experts Thanks to drastic efforts by the Government, credit growth is expected to increase positively in the last months of this year, helping ease difficulties for businesses and propelling forward the development of the economy.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investment up 4.6% during nine months Vietnam’s overseas investment approximated 416.8 million USD during the first nine months of 2023, rising 4.6% year on year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnamese green products showcased at int’l food trade fair Vietnam’s environmentally friendly agricultural products are on display at the Anuga 2023 – International Food Industry Trade Fair, which is taking place in Kohn city, Germany on October 7-11.

Business Infographic Hanoi continues to lead in FDI attraction in first nine months Hanoi has maintained its position as the leading destination in Vietnam for foreign direct investment (FDI), bringing in nearly 2.53 billion USD in registered capital during the first nine months of 2023 and representing nearly 12.5% of the country’s total.