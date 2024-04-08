Business PM hopes for increased Vietnam-Russia oil, gas cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 8 for Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov, General Director of Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC, who is on a working visit to Vietnam to seek cooperation opportunities in oil and gas and energy.

Business Vietnam – EU’s second biggest coffee supplier in 2023 With 652,000 tonnes of coffee exported to the EU worth 1.66 billion USD in 2023, Vietnam was the second biggest coffee supplier of the EU in terms of volume and third largest supplier in terms of value.