European-Vietnam Documentary Film Festival to return next month
The 12th European – Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from June 3 – 12, featuring works from 11 countries.
The 12th European – Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from June 3 – 12. (Photo: VOV)Hanoi (VNA) – The 12th European – Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from June 3 – 12, featuring works from 11 countries.
The annual event will be co-organised by the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and the European Union Institutes for Culture (EUNIC). It is expected to be an opportunity for Vietnamese people to have a close look into European people, culture and nature through big screen.
Vietnamese audience will have a chance to enjoy the free screening of documentary films from Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, the UK and Vietnam.
The films, many of which are award-winning, touch upon various topics, from life of people leaving countryside to cities, climate change, to portraits of famous artists./.