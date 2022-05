The 12th European – Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from June 3 – 12. (Photo: VOV)

The 12th European – Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from June 3 – 12, featuring works from 11 countries.The annual event will be co-organised by the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and the European Union Institutes for Culture ( EUNIC ). It is expected to be an opportunity for Vietnamese people to have a close look into European people, culture and nature through big screen.Vietnamese audience will have a chance to enjoy the free screening of documentary films from Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, the UK and Vietnam.The films, many of which are award-winning, touch upon various topics, from life of people leaving countryside to cities, climate change, to portraits of famous artists./.