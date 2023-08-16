Business Firms asked to prepare contracts carefully before exporting to Egypt: official Trade between Vietnam and Egypt sees a promising outlook as the market with a population of over 100 million people is paying more and more attention to Vietnamese agricultural products, said Head of the Trade Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt Nguyen Duy Hung.

Business Thailand-Vietnam business forum opens up partnership opportunities among start-ups A Thailand – Vietnam business forum took place in Bangkok on August 15, focusing on ways to further promote trade relations between the two nations and closer connections between their businesses.

Business Coffee industry striving to adapt to EU’s anti-deforestation law Vietnam’s coffee industry needs to take measures to adapt to a new European Union (EU) law that prevents the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

Business Flying with Vietjet's 0 VND tickets on National Day holidays Welcoming the National Day (September 2) and expressing the gratitude to all passengers, Vietjet is offering 2 million tickets from only 0 VND on seven golden days from August 16 to August 22.