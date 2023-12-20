Business ADB Country Director points to three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024 Public investment, domestic consumption, and export recovery will be the three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024, the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Vietnam's economy remains resilient in 2023: WB official Andrea Coppola, World Bank Lead Economist for Vietnam, has described Vietnam in 2023 as resilient, saying that amid the global economic slowdown, the Southeast Asian nation was still able to sustain a rate of growth that many other countries in the rest of the world can only dream about.

Business Lending rate forecast to be cut by 1-1.5pp in 2024 There will be little room for further reduction in deposit interest rates in 2024 as they have dropped deeply to pre-COVID-19 levels, while the lending interest rate can still be lowered by 1-1.5 percentage points next year, Vietcombank Securities (VCBS) forecast.

Business Vietnam’s trade surplus surges to record high Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 26 billion USD in 2023, nearly tripling the figure last year and the highest on record, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said at a teleconference held in Hanoi on December 20.