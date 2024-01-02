Chairman of the EVNNPT Member Council Nguyen Tuan Tung. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) will commence 34 electricity transmission projects and complete 63 others this year, its Chairman of the Member Council Nguyen Tuan Tung told a conference held in Hanoi on January 2.

According to the 2024 plan assigned by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), EVNNPT will focus on key projects to ensure electricity supply for the country's socioeconomic development throughout the year, including those on enhancing the capacity of the 500 kV north-central power transmission grid and serving renewable power plants as well as the purchase of electricity from Laos.

Additionally, a detailed schedule for the operational progress of key projects will be established, along with plans to secure sufficient capital for projects until 2025, particularly for major and pressing ones.

The Prime Minister has directed local authorities to focus on tackling obstacles in land clearance compensation for EVNNPT's key electricity grid projects.

Tung emphasised that they are also responsible before the PM for any delays in the progress of handing over land for projects in the approved national power development master plan./.