“Turning hearts to Truong Sa and Hoang Sa” by the Vietnam News Agency's reporters win the excellent press award. (Photo: VNA)

Standout research works on the East Sea in 2018 were honoured by the Foundation for East Sea Studies (FESS) at a ceremony held in Hanoi on July 2.The awards were presented to eight research articles, one research project and five press stories on the East Sea.“Turning hearts to Truong Sa and Hoang Sa” and “General Hoang Kien and his initiative to bring land to Truong Sa” by Vietnam News Agency’s reporters won the excellent press awards.At the awarding ceremony, Associate Prof.Dr Nguyen Vu Tung, President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and FESS Chairman spoke highly of the awarded works, saying that they should be widely published on various means of communications.The foundation should work with competent ministries and sectors to popularise the East Sea, making contributions to consolidating Vietnam’s arguments in the cause of sea and island sovereignty protection, and promoting peace and stability in the waters, he added.This year, the organising board received more than 60 entries by authors from agencies, organisations, schools, research institutes and press agencies in Vietnam and foreign countries like the US, Australia and Germany.The FESS, established in March 2014, funds research by scholars, students and postgraduates who wish to contribute to protecting the country’s national sea and island sovereignty.The foundation organises contests, seminars and discussions on the East Sea issue at home and abroad, in addition to supporting the publication of books and newspapers on the topic and granting awards for excellent research.-VNA