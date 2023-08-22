Delegates from the Vietnam Coast Guard and China Coast Guard attend the exchange programme. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The third exchange programme of Vietnamese and Chinese young coast guard officers kicked off in Hanoi on August 22.

In his opening remarks, Major General Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Political Commissar and Head of the Department of Politics of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG), said over the past years, the coast guards of the two countries have united and coordinated together to implement many practical and effective cooperation activities, actively helping to build trust between the two forces, jointly maintaining security, order, safety and law observance in the territorial waters between the two countries. Cooperation between the two nations is a bright spot in the collaboration in law enforcement at sea among regional countries, he said.

Xuan said that efforts of young officers of the two forces have contributed to cultivating and maintaining good relations between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the China Coast Guard (CCG).

Colonel Gan Yu, head of the CCG delegation, said that through exchange activities, young coast guard officers from both sides have opportunities to understand and learn from each other, thereby inheriting the tradition of friendship and fraternity and contributing to the maintenance of peace at sea in the region.

The highlight of the four-day exchange programme will be a gala night themed "Joining hands to protect the marine environment" which features art performances, games and an eloquence contest.

Within the framework of the exchange programme, the young officers of the two sides will take part in various activities, including visiting President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, paying a courtesy call to leaders of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, and going on a tour of Hanoi. They will also join marine environmental protection activities in Lap Le fishing village in Hai Phong city's Thuy Nguyen district./.