People visit the exhibition. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 9 launched a photo exhibition that features development achievements of foreign non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) that are partners of Australia in Vietnam.

Over many years, the NGOs have developed people-to-people links, supported poverty reduction, addressed social issues, and contributed significantly to Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic development.

Structured around 11 thematic areas, the photos capture memorable moments and events and key project activities of the NGOs' work in improving infrastructure and equipment, volunteering and people-to-people links, healthcare, education and training, child care and protection, disability-inclusive development, sustainable livelihoods, economic growth, empowering women and girls, digital technology application, and partnerships and exchanging experiences.

Along with photos, 19 stories and real-life characters show the diverse work and achievements of the NGOs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski said that NGOs are a key partner in Australia’s overseas development assistance globally and in Vietnam.

“Australia’s NGO partners bring a deep understanding of local context, close relationships with local authorities and innovative development approaches. These are assets that contribute to the warm relationship that Australia and Vietnam celebrate in our 50th anniversary year,” he said.

Nguyen Ngoc Hung, VUFO Vice President said that Australian NGOs have been supporting and partnering with Vietnam from early stages.

While their initial contributions encompassed humanitarian support such as infrastructure and medical equipment, and loans support, those NGOs have continually adapted their approaches and their focus has shifted towards capacity building, gender equality, economic growth, and engaging the private sector in the development of sustainable models, Hung said.

As one of many events celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Australia – Vietnam diplomatic relations during 2023, the exhibition will be open to the public until November 16./.