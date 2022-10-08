Exhibition features President Ho Chi Minh’s love towards Hanoi capital
An exhibition themed “President Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi capital” opened at the Exhibition House on the city’s Dinh Tien Hoang street on October 8.
On September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (VNA File photo)
This is an activity marking 35 years of UNESCO Resolution honouring President Ho Chi Minh (1890-1990) – a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam; and the 68th Liberation Day of Hanoi (October 10).
With more than 150 photos, documents and excerpts and dozens of artifacts and precious books related to the late President, the exhibition features memories between President Ho Chi Minh with the capital city, as well as monuments and statues of the leader in Vietnam and around the world.
In Vietnam, there are currently about 700 monuments, 30 statues and squares and more than 100 monuments dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh.
Meanwhile, 35 monuments, statues, schools, roads, parks and museums named after the late leader of Vietnam in 22 nations around the world such as Russia, France, Cuba, India, China, Laos and Thailand.
The exhibition will remain open for visitors until October 13./.