Exhibition features tigers in Vietnam’s ancient art
Exhibits at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A thematic exhibition highlighting tigers in Vietnam’s ancient art opened at the Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) on January 18.
The event, in celebration of the coming Year of the Tiger, is jointly arranged by the museum, the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site and collectors.
On showcase are more than 30 exhibits, documents and images featuring tigers throughout over 2,000 years of the country's art history, showing that the image of tigers was widely portrayed in Vietnam’s ancient pottery, carving and folk paintings, among others.
Visitors to the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the VNMH Dr Nguyen Van Doan said the image of tigers appeared early in the life of Vietnamese people with carvings on stone about 7,000-8,000 years ago, and worshiped by many tribes from prehistoric period.
The exhibition will help the public understand more about the position, role and development of the depiction of tigers in the Vietnamese art and the reason why tiger is part of the zodiac animals, Doan added.
A tiger artwork on showcase (Photo: VNA)The event will run until August 31./.