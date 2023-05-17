At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 200 documents, articles and objects featuring 133 outstanding collectives and individuals in all fields are being showcased at an exhibition opened at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on May 17.



The event is jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It is part of activities marking the 133th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2023) and the 2-year implementation of the Political Bureau’s Conclusion 01-KL/TW and Directive 05-CT/TW on enhancing the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.



Those introduced at the exhibition are outstanding examples of patriotic emulation movements in the fields of economy, socio-culture, party building, national defence and security.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Vu Manh Ha, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum, said each photo and article represents a touching story about collectives and ordinary people who have overcome circumstances, dared to think and dared to do and wholeheartedly devoted themselves to benefitting the community.



The two-part exhibition is expected to contribute to honouring and encouraging the “good people, good deeds” examples around the country as well as making the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle become regular affairs of the entire Party, people and army within the cause of national construction and defence.

The exhibition will run until the end of August and then will be displayed in a number of localities across the country./.