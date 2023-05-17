Society Remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos Remains of 96 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in different periods in the Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xieng Khouang, have been repatriated following ceremonies in Xieng Khouang on May 16-17.

Society Quang Ninh to become centrally-run city by 2030 The northeastern province of Quang Ninh will become a centrally-managed city by 2030 with seven subordinate cities, making it a large metropolitan city with regional and international significance.

Society New TV programme honours outstanding Vietnamese persons, achievements The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in collaboration with VTV’s External Television Department on May 16 announced a new TV programme "Dau an Viet Nam" (Vietnam Impressions) featuring outstanding Vietnamese persons and promoting Vietnamese images to friends all over the world.