People visit the exhibition. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Italian Embassy in Hanoi and the Hanoi Museum on May 25 opened an exhibition “Created in Italy - An aptitude for the impossible” on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy.

The exhibition showcases the journey of Italian industrial design with 31 exhibits representing the prominence of technological innovation and production. The exhibits are expected to show the spirit of creativity, the search for new solutions, and the urge to experiment and push the limits of materials. It is the ability to “make the impossible possible”.



Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said that the exhibition gives two messages. Firstly, the design industry seeks solutions to bring products from industrial design to real life and the creativity of products at the exhibition, from materials to technology.

Secondly, Italy - a major industrial producer in the world - has brought to Vietnam the most preeminent technologies and competitive advantages that Vietnam can learn to develop its manufacturing industry.

The exhibition was initiated by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, designed by Studio Mario Trimarchi, and curated by Giulio Iacchetti and Francesca Picchi, who are Compasso d' Oro Odo Fioravanti award-winning designers.

Sharing at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Museum Dang Minh Ve said that this is the third time that the Italian Embassy and Hanoi Museum have coordinated to organise exhibitions that are all new, creative, and very impressive and welcomed by the public.

He hoped that the two sides will continue to coordinate in organising exhibitions and in preserving and promoting the value of cultural heritage in general in Hanoi and Rome, especially creative activities within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network of which Hanoi is a member.

The exhibition will run until June 18 at the museum./.