Visitors look at photos at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition on the historical Ho Chi Minh Trail opened at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on April 26, as part of activities to mark National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2024)) and the 65th anniversary of the legendary route (May 19, 1959-2024).



On display are 100 documents and photos about the Ho Chi Minh Trail, also known as Truong Son Trail, which symbolises the willpower, courage and extraordinary creativity of the Vietnamese people.



The exhibition is divided into two thematic areas, namely Strategic Supply Route for the South and Legendary Road. The stories about the legendary road are depicted in the space of the D67 Revolutionary House and Bunker relic area where visitors have a chance to learn more about the role of the General Headquarters in the resistance war against the US, and the strategic significance of the decision to open the Truong Son Trail from the Politburo and the Central Military Commission.



Throughout the war, Truong Son Trail became the focus of the enemy's fierce attacks with all kinds of modern and advanced weapons. Hundreds of planes sprayed defoliants and dropped nearly 4 million tons of bombs and mines on Truong Son Trail. However, soldiers, youth volunteers, frontline workers, transport workers, and ethnic minorities always persistently stayed on the battlefield to keep traffic flowing smoothly on this artery.



The Truong Son Trail was constructed in 1959 to carry supplies to the Southern battlefield during the resistance war against the US. For 16 years, the trail played a key role in the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the country’s reunification on April 30, 1975. The trail has become a legend and a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s resilient spirit and the solidarity between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



The exhibition, which is open to visitors until May 31, is expected to contribute to educating revolutionary traditions, promote patriotism and national pride, and pay tribute to heroic martyrs and those who rendered service to the nation./.