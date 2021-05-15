More than 200 documents, artifacts, and images are being showcased, focusing on 3 main topics: the election of National Assembly deputies in line with Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts; the election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils of Hai Duong province; and the outstanding activities of the province’s NA delegation and Provincial People’s Council.



The exhibition also features the contributions and achievements made by Hai Duong’s NA delegation during different periods, expressing the aspirations of local people and contributing to the development of the province in particular and the country at large.



It aims to raise awareness about the responsibility of local people in electing deputies to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels./.

VNA