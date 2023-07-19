Exhibition showcases graphic art works
An exhibition themed ‘Graphic art – from folk to contemporary’ opened at Anh Duong Art Space in Long Bien district of Hanoi on July 19.
Telling a story of the Vietnamese graphic art over a decade, it features various woodblock collections with exquisite and elaborate carvings.
On display are more than 50 artworks by six Vietnamese contemporary graphic artists, namely Nguyen Nghia Phuong, Phan Hai Bang, Vu Dinh Tuan, Pham Khac Quang, Vu Bach Lien, and Nguyen Khac Han. These renowned artists represent the contemporary graphic art scene in Vietnam in recent years.
Co-organised by the Hanoi Studio Gallery and the Anh Duong Art Space, the exhibition is open to the public until September 29./.