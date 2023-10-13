Col. Tran Hong speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap kicked off in Hanoi on October 13 to mark the 10th death anniversary of the legendary military leader.

The exhibition, held by Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in collaboration with Quang Binh Club, photographer Colonel Tran Hong, introduces to visitors 30 large photos about General Giap.



Besides the photos of the General re-visiting Dien Bien Phu, the moments when he was busy at work or meeting with compatriots and friends from all over the world, there are ones that showcase his daily life as well as capturing people's affection for him.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, photographer Colonel Tran Hong said the exhibition was organised with a desire to honour and pay tribute to the great contributions of General Vo Nguyen Giap to the homeland.



General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune of Le Thuy district in the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013 at the age of 103.



He once served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People’s Army and a National Assembly deputy from the first to seventh tenures.



The General, whose military career starting with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944, led the Vietnamese people's army from victory to victory during the resistance war against French colonialists and then American imperialists.



The exhibition runs until October 19 at Thang Long Imperial Citital in Hanoi./.