The exhibitions are expected to see the participation of over 200 manufacturers and distributors from 20 countries and territories (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 10th Vietnam-Japan Supporting Industries Exhibition (SIE) and the 14th Vietnam Manufacturing Expo (VME 2023) kicked off on August 9 in Hanoi, aiming to tighten the trade relationship of the two countries' enterprises in the supporting industry as well as promote the development of the industrial manufacturing sector in Vietnam.



The three-day events, which are jointly held by RX Tradex Vietnam, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, are expected to see the participation of over 200 manufacturers and distributors from 20 countries and territories.



Many activities will be arranged to support businesses and visitors in connecting with agents, distributors, and business partners within the framework of the events.



Chief representative of JETRO Office in Hanoi Takeo Nakajima said that 22 Japanese firms have expressed their desire to buy goods from local manufacturers while 28 Vietnamese manufacturers have displayed their products and introduced their supply capabilities to Japanese businesses.





Deputy Minister of Ministry of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and other delegates visit a pavilion at 10th Vietnam-Japan Supporting Industries Exhibition . (Photo:VietnamPlus)

Through these exhibitions, JETRO wishes to contribute to the development of the supporting industry in Vietnam, and assist Japanese businesses in seeking suitable suppliers, he said.



According to Watanabe Shige, Japanese Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam, if the supply of raw materials and accessories is stable, it will increase flexibility in supply, reduce costs, and improve capacity for supporting industry in Vietnam, thus, contributing to the development of the domestic manufacturing industry.



According to him, the Japanese government and businesses have been giving the best support to Vietnam's supporting industry, adding that Japanese enterprises who are investing in the Southeast Asian nation expect to improve technology and enhance quality management for Vietnamese counterparts./.