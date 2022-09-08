Business Tokyo conference draws investment in Long An A conference was held in Tokyo on September 8 to promote Japanese investment in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Bamboo Airways named most punctual airline in first eight months Low-cost carrier Bamboo Airways was the most punctual airline in the first eight months of this year, with an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 95.2%, or 31,957 flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Toyota Vietnam launches consulting programme for auto support industry firms Toyota Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Industry on September 7 launched a consulting programme for auto support industry enterprises.

Business Vietnamese firms seek new partners with businesses from RoK’s Chungnam province nterprises from the Republic of Korea’s Chungnam province have introduced high-quality products to Vietnamese partners, including cosmetics and beauty equipment, fruits, nutritional food and beverages, industrial equipment and supplies, in the four-day online trade week held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi).