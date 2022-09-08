Expanding the market share of Vietnamese rice in France
Vietnamese rice has been introduced at Carrefour Collagen, a hypermarket operated by French multinational retail and wholesale corporation Carrefour, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.
The September 6 debut marked the first appearance of the branded “Com Vietnam” in Carrefour’s distribution chain, which covers more than 250 hypermarkets and about 3,000 supermarkets and convenience stores around France. The Loc Troi Group was the first to export Vietnamese rice to Europe within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement./.