Since very early today, over 100 volunteers, including foreigners living in Da Nang city, have worked together to collect garbage and clean the south beach of Son Tra Peninsula.

“Clean-up the beach” is a voluntary activity initiated on social media by a group of foreigners, with the purpose of joining hands with local people to guarantee a clean and beautiful Da Nang.

Conducted on a modest scale, the efforts demonstrate the expats’ love for Da Nang and helps them learn more about Vietnamese culture./.

VNA