Expats join local people to clean up coastal city
A group of foreigners living in the central coastal city of Da Nang has joined hands with local people to clean up the area around the Son Tra Peninsula, which is considered the city’s “green lungs”.
Since very early today, over 100 volunteers, including foreigners living in Da Nang city, have worked together to collect garbage and clean the south beach of Son Tra Peninsula.
“Clean-up the beach” is a voluntary activity initiated on social media by a group of foreigners, with the purpose of joining hands with local people to guarantee a clean and beautiful Da Nang.
Conducted on a modest scale, the efforts demonstrate the expats’ love for Da Nang and helps them learn more about Vietnamese culture./.