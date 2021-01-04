Business Tien Giang eyes 3.25 billion USD in 2021 export revenue The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has set a target of earning 3.25 billion USD from exports in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 8.3 percent, according to Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan.

Business Ministry asks PM to approve extra funding for tunnel project The Ministry of Transport has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approve the allocation of an additional 1.18 trillion VND (51.7 million USD) from the State budget to Deo Ca Tunnel Project.

Business UKVFTA opens up opportunities for steel, mechanical firms Vietnamese exporters in the steel and mechanic sectors expect to get easier access to the UK market following the signing of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) last month.