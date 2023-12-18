Business Vietnamese fruits struggle with higher standards In light of the recent incident involving the destruction of two shipments of Vietnamese durians and peppers by the Japanese authorities, the vulnerability of Vietnamese agricultural exporters remains a pressing concern.

Business Over 20 firms recognised as “Vietnam Rubber” brands As many as 21 Vietnamese rubber enterprises have been branded with the trademark “Vietnam Rubber”, which was registered for the protection of intellectual property in China, India, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia.

Business Exporters urged to early adapt to European Green Deal To gain a firm foothold in the European market, Vietnamese enterprises have been advised to soon adapt to the European Green Deal (EGD) to meet new requirements of this choosy market.