Exploring sacred sites on Truong Sa
Places such as the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs, Uncle Ho’s Memorial House, and pagodas on Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, hold significant spiritual values in the hearts of many people.
Navy sailors prepare incense for delegations visiting Truong Sa Island. (Photo: Vietnam+)
A view of Truong Sa Lon (Great Spratly) Pagoda (Photo: Vietnam+)
A prayer ceremony at Truong Sa Lon Pagoda for heroes, martyrs, and compatriots who sacrificed their lives on the waters of Truong Sa Archipelago. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Venerable Thich Nhuan Dat from Truong Sa Lon Pagoda passes on kind words to delegations visiting Truong Sa Island. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Sinh Ton Dong Pagoda also holds significant spiritual values as it affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands. Covering an area of 500 square metres, the pagoda features a three-entrance gate, a main hall, and a monks’ house. (Photo: Vietnam+)