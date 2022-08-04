Located about 7 kilometres from Van Ho district, Fairy, or Chieng Khoa, Waterfall is one of the most stunning and famous in the local area. The three-tier falls and calm turquoise water will keep visitors enchanted for a long period.



Fairy Waterfall is a highlight of tourism in Van Ho district. It has helped improve local livelihoods and made a contribution to protecting forests.

Recognised as a provincial-level relic site thanks to its jaw-dropping landscapes and diverse ecosystem, Fairy Waterfall has become a highlight in Van Ho district’s tourism development plan./.

VNA