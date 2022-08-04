Exploring the serene and adventurous Fairy Waterfall
The northern mountainous province of Son La has a broad reputation for exciting outdoor activities, as it offers tourists a collection of wild spaces such as pine forests and tea plantations. When visiting Son La, visitors should not miss Nang Tien (or Fairy) Waterfall, which boasts pristine beauty and serenity.
Located about 7 kilometres from Van Ho district, Fairy, or Chieng Khoa, Waterfall is one of the most stunning and famous in the local area. The three-tier falls and calm turquoise water will keep visitors enchanted for a long period.
Fairy Waterfall is a highlight of tourism in Van Ho district. It has helped improve local livelihoods and made a contribution to protecting forests.
Recognised as a provincial-level relic site thanks to its jaw-dropping landscapes and diverse ecosystem, Fairy Waterfall has become a highlight in Van Ho district’s tourism development plan./.