Business Cement industry expected to bounce back in 2024 he domestic cement industry expects to bounce back in 2024 thanks to the Government's tireless efforts to speed up public investment and implementation of key transport infrastructure projects, along with approving many industrial and urban infrastructure ones.

Business Central bank pushes others to boost lending from start of New Year The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a directive urging credit institutions to accelerate credit growth from the early months of 2024, a pivotal step toward propelling economic growth.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in January 2024 The consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.37% in the opening month of 2024, foreign direct investment 40.2%, international arrivals 73.6%, and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) 18.3%.