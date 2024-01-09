Business Hanoi’s general planning a locomotive for regional development: Minister The general planning of Hanoi capital city for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 is expected to serve as a development locomotive for not only in the capital area but also the Red River Delta, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said at a conference held in Hanoi on January 9.

Business Association proposes extending resolution on piloting bad debt settlement The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) recently sent a written petition to the Prime Minister proposing an extension of a resolution on piloting bad debt settlement until the end of 2024.

Business Vietnam marks first bird’s nest batch exported to China by air Vietnam has exported bird’s nests to China by air for the first time, which once again reflects opportunities for the bird’s nest industry to develop sustainably, especially after a protocol on bird’s nest export to China was signed.