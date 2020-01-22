Politics Deputy PM highlights ASEAN’s priorities at 50th WEF meeting Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the theme and priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 while speaking at a plenary session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Politics Vietnam, Middle East-African nations boost relations Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said Vietnam pays special attention to its relations with Middle East and African countries, which have progressed in various areas over the past years.

Politics Argentina’s party leader highlights significance of CPV’s foundation General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Kot has affirmed the significance of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) 90 years ago to not only Vietnam but also the revolutionary movement around the world.

Politics Chilean Vice Minister’s visit boosts ties with Vietnam, ASEAN Chilean Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yáñez has said his Vietnam visit aims to further boost the Vietnam – Chile ties and expand cooperation within the framework of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) signed in 2011, especially in investment and services.