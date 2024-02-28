Business Vietnam, Sri Lanka strengthen agricultural cooperation A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) led by Minister Le Minh Hoan has paid a visit to Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 37th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC37) hosted by the South Asian country.

Business Vietnam an Indo-Pacific priority of Canada: Official Export Development Canada (EDC) is planning to open an innovation office in Ho Chi Minh City this autumn as Vietnam is one of the priority countries in the Indo-Pacific region of the North American nation, said an EDC official.

Business Vietnam to welcome large amount of new office supply: Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam will welcome a large amount of new office supply in 2024, concentrating on the two main markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to analysts from Cushman & Wakefield.

Business Seminar tackles challenges for Vietnam’s forestry development A seminar took place in Hanoi on February 27 to discuss solutions to Vietnam's forestry development strategy in the new context.