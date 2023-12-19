Travel Vietnam – RoK’s largest source of Southeast Asian visitors The Republic of Korea (RoK) is expected to welcome 420,000 Vietnamese visitors for the whole year 2023, the highest number among Southeast Asian countries, according to the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam.

Travel Infographic Phu Quoc named world’s leading nature island destination Phu Quoc, which has been dubbed “Pearl Island” and lies off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province, has been honoured as the World’s Leading Nature Island Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards, marking the second time it has won the prestigious award.

Travel Quang Ngai promotes island, cultural heritage values to boost tourism With a coastline of more than 130 km, Quang Ngai province in the central region is a land of unique island and cultural heritage values, which is great potential and advantage for the locality to promote tourism and gradually turn it into a spearhead economic sector.