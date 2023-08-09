Fashion show highlights cultural heritage of ancient capital
Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) and evening gowns inspired by the nature and historical landmarks of the northern province of Ninh Binh will be presented at a fashion show in Ninh Binh city on September 9.
The show, entitled Tinh Hoa Co Do (The Essence of the Ancient Capital), features designs by Thach Linh. Vietnamese beauty queens and celebrities will attend the event, including hit-maker Hoang Thuy Linh, singer Hoa Minzy, Vietnam's Miss Universe 2020 Do Thi Ha, and Miss Grand 2022 Doan Thien An.
Linh has gained fame as a designer for numerous artists' costumes including singers Tan Nhan, Huyen Trang and Luong Nguyet Anh.
The 29-year-old designer said she has always held a special affection for Ninh Binh which she has considered as her second home for fostering her creativity in the arts.
In her first fashion show, The Essence of the Ancient Capital, she wishes to express gratitude to the land and the people who have been with her since the beginning of her career.
"Each design represents my heartfelt devotion to my homeland, Ninh Bình. I aspire to further promote the magnificent landscapes of this place to friends both domestically and internationally.
"I also wish to connect designers from different regions of Vietnam to push the development of Vietnamese fashion. This particular fashion show will bring together talented and creative young designers who will showcase their unique collections, providing a delightful experience for the audience," she said.
The highlight of the fashion feast is The Essence of the Ancient Capital collection, which draws inspiration from the iconic landmarks in Ninh Binh, such as the Trang An scenic complex, Hoa Lu ancient capital and even Kim Son rice wine.
"Integrating the whole of Ninh Bình into the ao dai" is the message that Linh aims to convey her aspiration to promote the culture and tourism of Ninh Binh through fashion.
This collection is part of the Promoting Vietnam 2023 project that she initiated to spread the image of ao dai, the national costume. In this project, each design is closely associated with famous landscapes in Vietnam, and each province will inspire a distinctive collection.
According to the designer, the stage of the show will be set up in the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital in Ninh Binh as part of the campaign to promote Ninh Binh tourism.
It is inspired by the limestone karst landscape of Ninh Binh and the mossy green hues of Trang An scenic complex and Van Long lake./.