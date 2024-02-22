Fatalities caused by traffic accidents on the rise in Laos
Vientiane (VNA) – Laos continued to witness a high number of fatalities due to road accidents nationwide, despite the implementation of numerous preventive measures.
According to a report from the Traffic Police Department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security, in January alone, the Southeast Asian country recorded 773 traffic accidents, resulting in 119 deaths, an increase of over 35% compared to December 2023.
The main reasons were attributed to drivers' alcohol consumption, speeding, sudden changes in driving direction, failure to wear helmets, and violations of traffic safety regulations. The accidents often occurred between 5 pm and midnight, with most of them caused by teenagers, students, and labourers.
In 2023, Laos logged over 6,100 traffic accidents, leaving 833 people dead.
Despite various measures carried out by local law enforcement agencies such as intensifying the communications work and patrols, monitoring and handling violations, and tightening vehicle management, the number of fatalities remained high./.
