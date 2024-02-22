World Cambodia seeks financial support for infrastructure projects Cambodia has reviewed the Comprehensive Intermodel Comprehensive Master Plan (CIT-MP) for the next decade, stressing that some 36.6 billion USD is needed for building prioritised infrastructure projects.

World Three killed in helicopter crash in eastern Indonesia Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku on February 20, head of the Search and Rescue of the province Fatur Rahman has said.

ASEAN Indonesia’s export slump ripples through tin market Indonesia's exports of refined tin all but evaporated in January with just 400 metric tonnes shipped abroad by the world's largest exporter, all in the form of solder.

ASEAN India, ASEAN talk changes for trade in goods agreement The ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee held its third meeting from February 16-19 in New Delhi to review and discuss changes to the agreement.